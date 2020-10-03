SHREVEPORT, La. — Hurricane Laura relief efforts are still happening across the state, including in Shreveport.
Sunday is the last chance to drop off disaster relief items at Broadmoor Baptist Church on Youree Drive.
The donations go to Hurricane Laura victims in Lake Charles.
To participate, drop off items between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the red tent on Broadmoor's campus.
Items needed are:
- Baby wipes and diapers
- Bar soap, shampoo, deodorant
- Paper plates, plastic utensils, plastic cups
- Household cleaning supplies
- Laundry detergent
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels