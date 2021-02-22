SHREVEPORT, La. -- Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport has partnered with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company to distribute 1,000 cases of bottled water to the surrounding neighborhoods starting at 3 p.m. today.
A drive-through pick up area has been set up on one of the church parking lots at 4110 Youree Drive. Lines will run eastbound on Atlantic Street and Ockley Drive.
The Broadmoor Neighborhood is one of many in the Shreveport area with little to no water pressure.
"Even our church building has suffered water damage from pipes breaking. In fact, we weren’t able to have worship services here yesterday because our restrooms were inoperable due to water pressure. But we still want to serve our city and especially our neighbors during this time," communications minister Allen Hendrix said.
The water is free but is limited to one case per car while supplies last.