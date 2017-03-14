Crumbling roads, large sink holes, and sand deposits in drainage ditches are just a few of the issues that have residents in one Shreveport neighborhood concerned.
One Broadmoor homeowner told KTBS his concerns about a large sand deposit that has been flowing into a drainage ditch behind his house for years. He was concerned the sediment could be related to large sinkholes in the area. According to the city engineer, the deposit could be linked to a crumbling infrastructure, but not to the sink holes.
Assistant City Engineer Patrick Furlong said at the meeting tonight that they believe they were able to trace the source of the deposit to a pipe that is clogged with sand. They believe the deposits got into the system due to water main breaks, and the large amount of debris caused by them spewing water. The city said they are working diligently to fix the issue.
"It's a pretty good deposit of sand," said Furlong at the meeting. "We think we know where it is, well we know there is sand there ,we think this is the source, we hope it's the only source, we're gonna clean it out."
The city urges anyone who sees any type of abnormality like a large sand deposit, or water coming from where it shouldn't, to contact them immediately.