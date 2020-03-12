BROKEN BOW, Ok. - Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Broken Bow ISD has announced Broken Bow Public Schools' closure for Friday, March 13th - one day ahead of our regularly scheduled Spring Break next week.
School is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23. The school district will continue to monitor the situation and will follow the advice of the Oklahoma State Department of Education and health officials.
Students, parents and the community has been asked to monitor www.bbisd.org and the official Facebook page of Broken Bow Public Schools.
Broken Bow Public Schools has provided suggestions on good health practices from CDC:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.