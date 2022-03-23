SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s taken numerous visits from sheriff’s deputies and three private process servers, but finally the man who owns the bronze-sided building next to the interstate has been summoned to court.
It’s taken almost a year for Olanza Sanders to be served with a temporary restraining order to stop work on a four-story building the city contends is in violation of building codes. Sitting on a prominent spot next to Interstate 20, the building has drawn the curiosity of passers-by who question the purpose of the flashy windowless structure and photographic image of a necklace-laden man and his social media contacts.
Sanders has been ordered to court on April 14. It’s the ninth hearing date.
The city filed its first stop-work order against Sanders on March 29, 2021, with a hearing date of April 7, 2021. But sheriff’s deputies could not find Sanders to serve him with the paperwork.
Hearings were reset for April 13, 2021, April 22, 2021, May 19, 2021, July 6, 2021, Sept. 1, 2021, Nov. 2, 2021 and Feb. 1.
When the sheriff’s deputies were unsuccessful in locating Sanders, the first of three private process servers was hired. Last May, a process server spent hours on surveillance and made four attempts to serve Sanders. On one occasion, Sanders ran into his house to get away and another time he ran to the front door before turning around and allegedly assaulting the process server.
The process server filed a criminal complaint, and a warrant was issued for Sanders’ arrest. However, Shreveport police could not get Sanders to come to the door when they went to arrest him.
A second private company was hired in June to try and serve the temporary restraining order on Sanders. But that person, too was unsuccessful in finding him.
Finally, a private investigator hired last month was able to personally serve Sanders with the documents at his home on Dixie Boulevard in Shreveport, according to a court document filed March 7.
It’s uncertain if Sanders has done any additional work on his building or adhered to the temporary restraining order, despite the fact that’s he only recently been officially told not to do so.
The city initially gave Sanders permission to build a three-story, 4,500-square foot residence on Pickett Street, which fronts I-20. Instead, the city said Sanders added the fourth floor – in violation of building codes – making it a commercial building.
At some point, the city did agree to let him put a roof and exterior moisture barrier on the structure to protect the exposed wood from further deterioration. But he was told not to put siding on it until his revised commercial building plans were approved by the state fire marshal and all city departments.
Despite that, Sanders installed the partial bronze-colored siding.