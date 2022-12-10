SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election.
Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race.
As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50 years, Brooks said he wanted to make Shreveport more business friendly, making owning and operating a business easier for everyone.
In District E, Democrat Alan Jackson won a full-term to the city council receiving 53% of the vote against Republican Tony Nations who received 47%. Jackson was appoint to the council following the death of Councilman James Flurry, a Republican, in early March.
Both candidates hold esteemed positions in Louisiana’s school system. Nations served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, and Jackson is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
In District G, Ursula Bowman won a council seat after receiving 56% of the votes against fellow Democrat Derrick Henderson, who received 44%.
Bowman is serving as the vice-chair of the Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee. The District G seat is currently held by her husband, Jerry Bowman Jr., who is serving his final term. Her campaign was focused on community development and crime.
Find more election returns from Saturday's runoff here.