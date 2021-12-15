BOSSIER CITY, La. - Brookshire Grocery Company broke ground Wednesday on a new store in north Bossier City.
The new facility will be built at the intersection of Airline Drive and Wemple Road.
City officials and members of the Brookshire's family were in attendance.
"This is going to be a prototype like we've never had before," said Leo Stevenson, district vice president of Shreveport-Bossier/Brookshire's Grocery Store.
"We are going to have a CC's Coffee. We'll have a pizza restaurant in here as well. I think it's going to be a grocery store that Shreveport-Bossier hasn't seen before," Stevenson said.
The new Brookshire's is expected to be open by late next year.