TULSA, Okla. - Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) has purchased its first stores in Oklahoma.
Reasor's sold to a Texas-based grocery store operator on Monday.
The 17 stores will continue to operate under the Reasor's name after the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
BGC is moving into Oklahoma with the acquisition of Reasor's. It already operates more than 180 stores in three states – Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
BGC’s current portfolio includes Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market.
“We are pleased to have secured a strong grocery retailer in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and values their employees. We are confident that these stores will experience continued success as a part of BGC,” Jeff Reasor, chairman and CEO of Reasor’s, said in a news release. “Reasor’s and BGC are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for employees in these stores. We are excited that the employees will have opportunities to grow in their careers in these stores and throughout the company. We would like to thank our loyal customers who have faithfully supported Reasor’s for close to 60 years, as well as our employees for their commitment to serving our customers."
The companies say their deal has been approved by both governing boards, but the closing is subject to customary conditions, including governmental approvals and approval by the Reasor’s Holding Company Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which is the sole shareholder of Reasor’s parent entity.