MARSHALL, Tx - The Brookshires Pharmacy in Hallsville, TX has received the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin distribution on Friday, January 8th.
Brookshires Pharmacy will have 144 doses of the vaccine available by appointment only. Vaccinations will happen at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Blvd. South.
Doses will be given to those who qualify for the Phase 1A and 1B criteria set by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Phase 1A: Health Care Workers Definition
First Tier
1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:
a. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
b. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services
c. Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials
2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:
a. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers
b. Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff
3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport
4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients
5. Residents of long-term care facilities
Second Tier
1. Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:
a. Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
b. Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services
c. Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care
d. Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities
2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics.
3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID
4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations
5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:
a. Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents
b. Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents
6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers
Phase 1B
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
o Cancer
o Chronic kidney disease
o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
o Solid organ transplantation
o Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
o Pregnancy
o Sickle cell disease
o Type 2 diabetes mellitus
If you qualify for Phase 1A or 1B, call Brookshires Pharmacy in Hallsville at 903-668-1409 or call the Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338 for an appointment.
At your appointment, you are asked to stay in your car, follow the signs at the convention center, and bring your I.D. or Social Security Card.
The Harrison County Health District will also be distributing COVID-19 vaccines, and they have 100 doses available. The district will be distributing the vaccines on Monday, January 11th by appointment only.
To make an appointment on this day, again, call the Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338.