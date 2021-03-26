SHREVEPORT, La. – Brookshire Grocery Co. is expanding its footprint in a big way in the area with one new store pending a summer opening and two other proposed locations going through the approval process.
The new stores coupled with other retail space should give a welcomed jolt to the local economy that’s seen highs and lows during the pandemic.
Brookshire’s increased visibility on the retail front falls on the heels of its recent sponsorship of the former CenturyLink arena. It purchased the naming rights for the facility, agreeing to pay Bossier City $4.2 million over a 10-year period and having Brookshire Grocery Arena emblazoned on the building.
The Tyler, Texas-based grocery chain already has multiple locations throughout Shreveport, Bossier City and beyond, but the one that’s soon to open and the two others in the works will take advantage of areas where residential and retail growth have been exploding in recent years.
In a statement to KTBS, Brookshire communications manager Morgan Countryman said the company has served the Bossier City and Shreveport area for more than 60 years and now “proudly” has 11 stores. And partnering with Bossier City for the naming rights for the arena further supports the local economy.
As for what’s coming, Countryman said, “Brookshire Grocery Company is always interested in developing our company further to better serve our customers and neighbors. At this time, we do not wish to comment on any potential projects or future plans. While we do not discuss potential plans for specific properties, we will certainly announce any should they develop and become final. We are dedicated to our customers and proud to be part of the Shreveport and Bossier City community.”
But opening the doors in a few months is a new Spring Market at 400 W. McKinley Ave. in Haughton. Brookshire’s has had a presence in the community with a store on U.S. Highway 80 since 1977.
Spring Market is one of several banners under which the grocery store operates. According to the company, the Spring Market name represents the Brookshire’s history, which began in 1928 with the opening of its first store on Spring Avenue in Tyler.
With Haughton one of the fastest growing communities in northwest Louisiana, it’s not surprising Brookshire’s chose to beef up its presence in the community. But the company also zeroed in on two other hotspots north and south of there.
In north Bossier City, the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission at its March 8 meeting approved a zoning change to facilitate construction of a Brookshire’s on a 7-acre tract at the corner of Airline Drive and Wemple Road just south of CVS.
The approval didn’t come without some concern, though. Residents who live in the area were worried about the increased traffic a new grocery store would create on already heavily crowded north Bossier roadways.
But in the end, the MPC gave a unanimous thumbs up to the project. The final step is for the Bossier City Council to say yay or nay at its April 6 meeting.
A proposed Brookshire’s in southeast Shreveport is early in the process. The application is expected to be on an upcoming Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting agenda.
However, those living near the targeted location of the corner of Norris Ferry Road and Southern Loop are being asked by an engineer to weigh in on the project at a meeting set for 5:30 p.m. April 15 at Norris Ferry Community Church. Engineer Andrew Craig with Mohr and Associates, Inc., issued the invitation to “neighbors” via a letter that’s being circulated.
In it, Craig said Brookshire’s is planning to build a full-service store with a pharmacy and fuel island on a 13.3-acre tract northeast of the intersection that’s currently undeveloped. The store is planned to be the anchor for a small shopping center. Tenants and details for these stores have not been finalized, he said.
The grocery store has been described as being “upscale,” which could fall under the Fresh by Brookshire’s brand. But there’s been no confirmation what type of store the grocer envisions for the Norris Ferry location.
That area of the city is the fastest growing, with new and existing residential areas being created or expanding. It’s also home to a large-scale commercial development that’s opened within the past five years with Kroger Marketplace as the main tenant. Other commercial ventures also continue to pop up along that corridor.
The property where the new Brookshire’s will go – again, if approved – already has been annexed into the city.