BATON ROUGE, La. - A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says.
Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into a physical confrontation with a Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop, leading the deputy to shoot Kittling, State Police spokesman Casey Wallace said in a statement. Wallace said the deputy and Kittling struggled over the deputy's taser, which Kittling eventually retrieved, prompting the deputy to shoot him with his service weapon.
State Police spokesman Sgt. Daniel "Scott" Moreau confirmed in an email that Kittling is the brother of State Police Lt. Colonel Kenny Van Buren.
