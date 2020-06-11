BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A brother and sister -- one from Bossier Parish and the other from Claiborne Parish -- died Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Bossier City.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections in a Facebook post this afternoon identified the victims as 70-year-old Louis Stacks of Haughton and his sister, 57-year-old Kelly Carpenter of Homer.
Stacks retired April 4 as regional administrator with the state Probation and Parole office. He worked for the state for 40 years.
Carpenter worked for David Wade Correctional Center for 33 years and retired about 2 years ago.
"There was no other person who loved his job more than Louis. He was a great friend and a mentor to many," DOC said in its post.
Sources tell KTBS Stacks and Carpenter were in separate vehicles and following each other to a car repair shop.
Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry said a tractor-trailer driver hit Carpenter's vehicle, pushing it out of the way then hit Stacks' vehicle. The tractor-trailer hit a third vehicle.
Stacks died at the scene. Carpenter was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Louisiana State Police Troop G building for more than 5 hours.
The investigation is ongoing by the Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team. The Louisiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) and the Mobile Weight Enforcement Unit are assisting in the investigation.
No impairment is suspected. However, standard toxicology tests are pending.