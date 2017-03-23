Bossier City police have arrested two brothers following an investigation into a recent rash of auto thefts.
Dionte Dalon Winn, 17, and Deiondrick Dewayne Winn, 21, each face multiple criminal charges after detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit along with members of the BCPD’s Special Operations Services Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of Yarbrough Street.
Detectives secured the warrant as part of an investigation into the thefts of two pickup trucks and a passenger car that occurred in Bossier City over the past week. All three vehicles have since been recovered.
Upon executing the search warrant officers located Dionte Winn inside the residence and placed him into custody. Deiondrick Winn tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers following a brief foot chase. Officers also recovered two handguns- one of which was reported stolen - as well as approximately one pound of marijuana, several ecstasy tablets, scales and more than $1000 in cash from inside the residence.
Both suspects were subsequently arrested on the following charges:
- Dionte Winn – auto theft (three counts), illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal narcotics with a firearm.
- Deiondrick Winn - illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegal narcotics with a firearm and resisting.