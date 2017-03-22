Brown Builders, a Louisiana builder since 1971, has teamed with former NBA star Karl Malone and other investors to build Ruston’s newest luxury apartment homes, North Village Plaza Apartments.
Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards were in attendance at the groundbreaking from 1:30-2:00 on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Located at East Kentucky Avenue and Farmerville Road, the 120-apartment unit includes six multi-unit buildings along with clubhouse, garage buildings, in-ground pool with pool house, paved parking and access drives.
The community clubhouse will include a business center, 24-hour fitness center, kitchen, covered patio, ping pong patio, fire pit and dog park. The in-ground pool, pool house and cabana includes volleyball courts, bocce courts and a shaded pergola at the pool. There is also a set-aside outside area for children to play.
The luxury apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and stone counter tops. Bathrooms have garden tubs. Plank flooring finishes the luxurious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. There are 11 floor plans from which to choose.
The apartments are designed to meet the national green building standards and criteria. As a green certified project, the following must meet specific criteria: lot & site development, resource efficiency, energy efficiency, water efficiency, environmental quality, and home owner education.
According to Brown Builders CEO Kristen Brown, the apartment building is an Energy Star project because it uses the latest energy-efficient design. “It’s a green building, which is important to everyone involved in the project,” she said. “At Brown Builders we utilize the latest technology to make sure our construction is not just cost-efficient, it’s energy-efficient.”
Malone, also known as “The Mailman” during his career, holds the record for the second most career points in NBA history (36,928 points). He was also the NBA’s Most Valuable Player twice, an 11-time member of the All-NBA 1st Team and a 14-time NBA All-Star Player. He holds the record for the most free throws attempted and made.
Fairfield Property Management will be managing the property.