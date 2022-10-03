BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners.
Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.
The revised plan, which would be used at the end of the current school year, would only apply to third- and fourth-graders.
In addition, the new proposal includes other allowances aimed at defusing criticism from local superintendents and others.
