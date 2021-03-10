SHREVEPORT, La. -- One year after the pandemic shut things down, schools across Louisiana continue to try to achieve normalcy amid recovery from COVID-19. And that includes LEAP testing.
Cade Brumley, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education, says student assessment tests will go on this spring as scheduled, starting next month. He says the COVID struggle makes that testing even more important.
"If we're going to know the extent to which we're recognizing learning loss, or if we're going to know where we need to commit additional resources or make policy decisions, one of the best ways for us to know that is to gather this information and see where our kids are," Brumley said.
He says that while proms are still frowned upon, graduation ceremonies need to go on, even if they're drive-through like last year.
He says they need to be socially distant. Brumley is leaving it up to local districts to do their own planning, while following health guidelines.
Brumley says he's a big advocate of in person learning, and is happy that nearly 70 percent of Louisiana students are back in classrooms after having to go virtual.
"Has it been perfect? No. But have we been able to deliver on the promise of both keeping kids safe while providing an education? Yes. And so I'm really thankful for that," Brumley says of this school year.
Meantime, for those students who fell behind while struggling with virtual learning, Brumley has comforting words.
"I think teachers in classrooms and leaders in schools are showing kids grace in terms of grades in many ways. And I think that will continued to be the case over the course of this year. At the state board level, we have to have some additional conversations around things such as promotion and accountability," Brumley said.
He says last year's hurricanes and last month's winter storms also played havoc with in-school learning.