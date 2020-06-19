BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Education plans to begin next school year as normal as possible. But leaders are prepared to shift gears at a moment’s notice.
In an interview with KTBS, state Superintendent Cade Brumley, who just took over the helm on June 8, said the goal is for all students to congregate at their school campuses where district leaders will have mitigation efforts in place.
Next week, Brumley said DOE will release new guidelines and mandates for schools to follow. A website will also be created with resources available.
Brumley says those mandates would focus around the size of congregations, especially around athletics, transportation and in cafeterias. But it all depends on what phase the state is in.
Some districts might see a spike in coronavirus cases, while others won't, which is why there isn't a "one size fits all" plan in place,” Brumley said.
"This will be a school year unlike any school year we have ever seen before. It can be a series of starts and stops, even within a parish. The goal is to be in school, to be congregate, to have mitigation efforts in place. But we all recognize at any point that can shift. Systems have to be prepared to go from that fully congregate model to some sort of remote model, quickly,” Brumley said.
To avoid confusion with parents, school systems will have to roll out a strong communication plan for their individualized start-of-school plans.
Brumley also said he's been in touch with school leaders in Northwest Louisiana and he is impressed with how they've executed their plans for the upcoming school year. Most are finalizing plans that have assorted approaches, depending upon the circumstances at the time. They'll either have all students in school, have a distance learning component or a hybrid of the two.
He has suggested the school districts prepare an opening checklist. "Things school systems do before they are allowed to actually open. We will also have guidelines in place to make sure these things absolutely happen. Mandated things that would happen for all schools across the state of Louisiana. We'll allow systems to utilize their own common sense and best practices."
Brumley acknowledges "summer learning loss" had taken place and will have to be addressed when classes start up again.
"Teachers recognize that summer learning loss is real, and recognize there are impacts from students not being in schools for four months. If the state can provide resources that can make a quick assessment of students, that would go a long way. I think our most affected teachers will recognize the important of that. There is no job more difficult than being an effective teacher. Unfortunately covid 19 has made that even more difficult," he said.