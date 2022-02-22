BATON ROUGE, La. - The new head of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center said he hopes to find ways of connecting the organization with entrepreneurs in rural areas and cities.
“We want to build our resources to support small businesses in a number of ways,” said Bryan Greenwood. “We want to get more efficient about adopting technology that helps people sell their products and services.”
Greenwood has been affiliated with the development center since 1999, spending the last 10 years as associate state director for programming. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA from LSU and has worked as an adjunct at the LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute faculty off and on since 2007.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the small business group had pretty close to record demand for its services.
The small business center has offices in Shreveport and Bossier City.
Read more about the organization from our news partner The Advocate.