An iconic eatery in Texarkana, Texas is closing down later this month.
After more than 86 years of business, Bryce's Cafeteria on mall drive will be closing on April 30th.
Bryce Lawrence opened the business in 1931 in downtown Texarkana.
In the late 80's, they moved to the current location.
The popular restaurant, which is known for its home cooking, has been featured on several cooking shows including The Food Network.
Lawrence's children began operating the business after he passed away about 20 years ago.
"We've always tried to serve good food at a reasonable price and make it taste good," said Bryce Lawrence Jr., Bryce's Cafeteria.
Flour Child Catering owned by Amanda Horton will be opening a new business at the Bryce's location.