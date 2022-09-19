NEW ORLEANS - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been served a one-game suspension by the NFL after further investigation into his fourth-quarter ejection during last Sunday’s Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
Evans, along with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, was disqualified from play due to his involvement in an on-field brawl. The NFL has not announced any further penalty toward Lattimore, but that doesn’t mean he is in the clear yet. He, and possibly others, could still be fined.
The NFL made Evans’ punishment public Monday morning and shared part of the letter vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote to Evans, informing him of the league’s decision.
