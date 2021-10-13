WASHINGTON – The U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress honored Wednesday the late Buddy Roemer, who served in Congress representing Louisiana from Jan. 3, 1981 to March 14, 1988.
Roemer died in May at his home in Baton Rouge.
He also served as governor from March 14, 1988 until January 13, 1992.
Each year the Former Members of Congress organization honors former lawmakers who have died in the last 12 months.
Thirty-three former members of Congress were honored for their service to the public.
Former Louisiana Congressman Edwin Edwards, who also died this year, will be honored in 2022.