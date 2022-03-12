SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport-native and Buffalo Bills All-Pro Cornerback, Tre'davious White, held his second public food giveaway Saturday, for families in need at Southern University in Shreveport.
The first food distribution was held in December 2021, but was interrupted by bad weather. A rally from around the country through the Buffalo Bills support group, Bills Mafia Babes, asked fans on social media to donate $27, which is White's jersey number.
"I'm so proud of Tre'davious," said Lashawnita Ruffins, Tre'Davious White's mother. "He always said that if he make it to the next level, that he's going to always be there for his people that supported him through it all and since that day, he's done just that."
"It's always great to be able to serve the community." said Tabatha Taylor, Councilwoman District A. Tre'Davious White, Bills Mafia Babes and the Ruffin family, it's just what they do. People are probably fussing because the line is extremely long, but here it is, it's for a great cause."
Over $125,000 was raised for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, which funded the food drive.