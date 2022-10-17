SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three weeks out from election day, Mayor Adrian Perkins is swinging for the fence. But so far, details are still in the works.
In what was billed as a major economic development announcement, Perkins said minor league baseball is coming back to the fairgrounds.
"Today we all get to come together to reimagine Shreveport and bring those memories back home," Perkins said, noting how he and many others enjoyed the days of the Shreveport Captains, a Double A team that won multiple Texas League Championships.
Perkins announced a partnership between the city and REV Entertainment of Arlington, Texas. It'll build a new stadium and multi-use venue.
The company's president, Sean Decker, said the stadium would be home to an independent league team. However, there's no agreement with any team or league.
There's also no timeline on when the project breaks ground; no artist renderings of what it might look like; and no financing in place. Perkins said there would be no bond project for the public-private partnership.
"The way this will be paid for will be a long term lease agreement and also revenues from this project," Perkins said.
Asked how much public money would be invested, Perkins replied, "Well, we'll see as we build out the project."
"We got as many questions today as we do answers," Decker said. "We've got a lot more listening to do. We've got a long schedule ahead of us and a lot of work and a lot of diligence to make sure that we are doing all those things to be collaborative and to work together on it."
Professional baseball hasn't been played here since the independent league Shreveport-Bossier Captains abandoned Fair Grounds Field after the 2011 season. But Perkins thinks the time is right to try again.
"A decade ago and towards the end of the Captains tenure, our economy and Shreveport was nothing like it is today. We had lost GE. We had lost GM. Our middle class was being gutted. People didn't have the dollars to go out and support that park. But today our economy is growing much faster," Perkins said.
Decker said the stadium will also host other baseball in addition to a minor league, and other events.
"A lot of the things we do in Arlington around college baseball tournaments, college baseball, individual games. We're also working to make sure the stadium can play more than just baseball. So we're looking at other sports, entertainment features, things like that," Decker said.
REV Entertainment says it builds and manages baseball and other events, including at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, as well as the team's former ballpark across the street, now named Choctaw Stadium.
Opponents of demolition of Fair Grounds Field say the city could save a million dollars by renovating the current concrete and steel already there. But Perkins disagrees.
"We'd wind up spending way too much money trying to rehab that stadium, as opposed to building another one. And it still wouldn't be a world class facility. So we're not going to do that," Perkins said. "We're going to imagine something that's bigger and better for the community to provide experiences that we haven't had for far too long."
The city is spending nearly half a million dollars to tear down the stadium that opened in 1986. Demolition is currently on hold because of health concerns over bat droppings.
Perkins invites the public to go to this website and make suggestions about Shreveport's planned new stadium and multi-use venue.