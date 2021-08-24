SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tim James, Inc., the Alabama based infrastructure company that proposes to build a privately funded roadway between Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and state Highway 71 has released its anticipated route.
The proposed route extends across several miles of privately owned land. One small portion of right-of-way near Highway 3132 and Flournoy Lucas Road will be purchased from the City of Shreveport.
The newly constructed infrastructure will shorten travel times between the two parishes and increase economic commerce in northwest Louisiana. Customers will only pay to cross the toll bridge.
This proposal is an alternative route and does not replace any of the free roads and bridges located in Caddo and Bossier parishes.
“This roadway and bridge are in close proximity to the 4,000-acre Port of Caddo-Bossier Complex and will immensely enhance the logistics and transportation efficiency of our tenants and customers” said Port Director Eric England.
The next point of public engagement will occur when Tim James, Inc. and the respective parish governing authorities negotiate the required ordinances and cooperative endeavor agreements.