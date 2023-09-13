SHREVEPORT, La. - Back to school can mean back to bullying for some children. Experts estimate eight million high school kids are bullied each year.
In Caddo Parish schools, bullying prevention is part of the social and emotional learning curriculum. They talk about all forms of bullying including physical, verbal, and social isolation. They also talk about what does not qualify.
"We work on teaching the difference between bullying and conflict," said Barzanna White, the Caddo School psychologist. "Conflict is normal, we don't always have the same opinion, we're not always going to agree with one another, but bullying is repeated over time. It's intended to hurt or harm, the person goes back over and over again, even though they've been corrected for that behavior. And there's an imbalance of power."
In Louisiana, when schools receive a complaint about bullying it is mandated that they do an investigation and address it, but they are equally focused on stopping it before it happens.
"When we think about bullying prevention, it's really about changing a system, changing a culture," said White.