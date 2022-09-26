A burn ban is in effect for McCurtain county, Oklahoma. This means that outdoor burning is prohibited until significant rain comes to the area.
The Drought Monitor from last Thursday indicated severe drought across southeast Oklahoma. That and the lack of rainfall for several days has increased the fire danger.
And the rain chance continues minimal for the next 7 days.
