BENTON, La. - A burn ban has been issued Friday for the area covered by Benton Fire District Four beginning immediately, according to Fire Chief J.T. Wallace.
Wallace said the open flame burn ban has been issued due to the high fire danger caused by severe drought conditions throughout the area.
“The drought, coupled with roadway improvements currently underway within the district, has created a unique hazard to our community,” Wallace said in a statement released Friday.
All outdoor open flame burning is banned until further notice. Persons who may have questions concerning the ban is urged to call the fire district at 318-965-9454.
Burn bans have also been issued for Webster and DeSoto parishes.