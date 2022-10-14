SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022.
OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county.
ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties.
LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River and DeSoto parishes.
TEXAS: Sabine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola, Rusk and Marion counties.
Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.
