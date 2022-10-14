Burn Bans as of 10/14/2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued.  Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022.

OKLAHOMA:  McCurtain county.

ARKANSAS:  Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties.

LOUISIANA:  Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River and DeSoto parishes.

TEXAS:  Sabine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola, Rusk and Marion counties.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Device for updates.

