SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
TEXAS: Nacogdoches, Sabine, and Shelby counties.
Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.
Outdoor & Agricultural Burning
Many people use outdoor burning to dispose of unwanted materials and yard waste without understanding its risks. Breathing any type of smoke can significantly harm health, particularly among children and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory illnesses. Choose an alternative to outdoor burning to protect your health. And never burn garbage
Some farmers use agricultural burning to clear fields after a harvest and control pests. Permits may be required for agricultural burning, but we encourage farmers to seek alternatives to burning to reduce air pollution that can harm people’s safety and health from breathing smoke-filled air.