SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a little over a month ago where the ArkLaTex had just one burn ban which was in McCurtain county. As of Wednesday, most of southern Arkansas and much of east Texas are now under burn bans. In other words, outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.
The drought is spreading across the area once again. It continues extreme in Oklahoma and quite dry elsewhere.
