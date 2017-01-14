Our firefighters got a special training today - a kind they do not get their hands on too often: bus rescue, where they trained for the worst.
The men and women learned firsthand how to actually cut into a school bus, in case of any accidents.
Firefighters came from all over the state to take part in the session, and do not worry about the buses - they were not in service anymore, donated by Bossier schools to help the crews brush up on life - saving skills.
"We have to be ready to answer the call no matter day or night, or whatever the incident is, and something involving children, that steps it up a little bit in our hearts," says, Chief, Gray Young, with the LSU Fire and Emergency Training Institute.
"We practice on vehicles all the time, but the opportunity to catch a bus, and actually get our hands on with our tools, and find out what does work and what doesn't work. It's completely different from a car because the buses are a lot different than a motor vehicle."
More than 50 firefighters got their hands dirty in this class session.