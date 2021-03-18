Water line repair

City of Shreveport crews repair a broke water line after last month's frigid weather caused system wide failures.

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A hundred-million dollars is coming to local governments in Shreveport and Caddo Parish. That's by way of President Biden's COVID relief plan -- the American Recovery Act. And some local business leaders think they know where a lot of that money should go -- underground.

First, let's break it down.

According to U.S. government figures, the city of Shreveport and Caddo Parish are each set to get nearly $50 million each ($48.64 million for Shreveport; $46.58 million for the parish.)

Smaller towns, like Blanchard, Vivian and Greenwood will get more than a million each.

Now, what to do with all that loot?

Following last month's water system disaster caused by the polar plunge, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Committee of 100 say the city of Shreveport and Caddo Parish should use most of their shares to  address long-term water infrastructure needs. The could combine the relief money with other funding.

In an op-ed, the groups' say, "While investing several hundred million dollars beneath our streets may not be flashy and will not be expedient, we must use this financial windfall to shore up our infrastructure and secure our cites' water future for the next 100 years."

Click on the attachment with this story to read the full op-ed.

Here's a list of how much money cities, parishes, and counties across the ArkLaTex region will get.

Louisiana -- $3.2 billion

Caddo Parish - $46.58M

Blanchard - $1.16M

Bossier - $13.44M

Gilliam - $60,000

Greenwood - $1.15M

Hosston - $110,000

Mooringsport - $280,000

Oil City - $360,000

Rodessa - $100,000

Shreveport - $48.64M

Vivian - $1.28M

Bossier Parish - $24.63M

Benton - $770,000

Haughton – $1.2M

Plain Dealing - $350,000

DeSoto Parish - $5.32M

Keachi - $110,000

Logansport - $570,000

Longstreet - $60,000

Mansfield - $1.7M

South Mansfield - $130,000

Stanley - $40,000

Stonewall - $910,000

Webster Parish - $7.43M

Cotton Valley - $350,000

Cullen - $390,000

Dixie Inn - $100,000

Doyline - $290,000

Dubberly – $90,000

Heflin - $80,000

Minden - $4.37M

Sarepta - $300,000

Shongaloo - $60,000

Sibley - $430,000

Springhill - $1.76M

Bienville Parish - $2.56M

Arcadia - $1M

Bienville (village) - $70,000

Castor - $90,000

Gibsland - $320,000

Jamestown - $50,000

Lucky - $90,000

Mount Lebanon - $30,000

Ringgold - $510,000

Saline - $100,000

Claiborne Parish - $3.03M

Haynesville - $740,000

Homer = $1.04M

Junction City - $200,000

Red River Parish - $1.63M

Coushatta - $660,000

Edgefield - $70,000

Hall Summit - $110,000

Martin - $200,000

Natchitoches Parish - $7.4M

Clarence - $180,000

Goldonna - $160,000

Natchez - $220,000

Natchitoches - $6.45M

Powhatan - $50,000

Provencal - $220,000

Sabine Parish $4.63M

Converse - $160,000

Fisher - $80,000

Florien - $220,000

Many - $990,000

Noble - $90,000

Pleasant Hill - $250,000

Robeline - $60,000

Zwolle - $710,000

Texas

Bowie $18 million

Cass $5.8 million

Marion $1.9 million

Harrison $12.9 million

Panola $4.4 million

Arkansas

Miller $8.3 million

Little River $2.3 million

Lafayette $1.2 million

Nevada $1.6 million

Columbia $4.5 million

Hempstead $4.1 million

Oklahoma

McCurtain $6.3 million

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments