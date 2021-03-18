SHREVEPORT, La. -- A hundred-million dollars is coming to local governments in Shreveport and Caddo Parish. That's by way of President Biden's COVID relief plan -- the American Recovery Act. And some local business leaders think they know where a lot of that money should go -- underground.
First, let's break it down.
According to U.S. government figures, the city of Shreveport and Caddo Parish are each set to get nearly $50 million each ($48.64 million for Shreveport; $46.58 million for the parish.)
Smaller towns, like Blanchard, Vivian and Greenwood will get more than a million each.
Now, what to do with all that loot?
Following last month's water system disaster caused by the polar plunge, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Committee of 100 say the city of Shreveport and Caddo Parish should use most of their shares to address long-term water infrastructure needs. The could combine the relief money with other funding.
In an op-ed, the groups' say, "While investing several hundred million dollars beneath our streets may not be flashy and will not be expedient, we must use this financial windfall to shore up our infrastructure and secure our cites' water future for the next 100 years."
Click on the attachment with this story to read the full op-ed.
Here's a list of how much money cities, parishes, and counties across the ArkLaTex region will get.
Louisiana -- $3.2 billion
Caddo Parish - $46.58M
Blanchard - $1.16M
Bossier - $13.44M
Gilliam - $60,000
Greenwood - $1.15M
Hosston - $110,000
Mooringsport - $280,000
Oil City - $360,000
Rodessa - $100,000
Shreveport - $48.64M
Vivian - $1.28M
Bossier Parish - $24.63M
Benton - $770,000
Haughton – $1.2M
Plain Dealing - $350,000
DeSoto Parish - $5.32M
Keachi - $110,000
Logansport - $570,000
Longstreet - $60,000
Mansfield - $1.7M
South Mansfield - $130,000
Stanley - $40,000
Stonewall - $910,000
Webster Parish - $7.43M
Cotton Valley - $350,000
Cullen - $390,000
Dixie Inn - $100,000
Doyline - $290,000
Dubberly – $90,000
Heflin - $80,000
Minden - $4.37M
Sarepta - $300,000
Shongaloo - $60,000
Sibley - $430,000
Springhill - $1.76M
Bienville Parish - $2.56M
Arcadia - $1M
Bienville (village) - $70,000
Castor - $90,000
Gibsland - $320,000
Jamestown - $50,000
Lucky - $90,000
Mount Lebanon - $30,000
Ringgold - $510,000
Saline - $100,000
Claiborne Parish - $3.03M
Haynesville - $740,000
Homer = $1.04M
Junction City - $200,000
Red River Parish - $1.63M
Coushatta - $660,000
Edgefield - $70,000
Hall Summit - $110,000
Martin - $200,000
Natchitoches Parish - $7.4M
Clarence - $180,000
Goldonna - $160,000
Natchez - $220,000
Natchitoches - $6.45M
Powhatan - $50,000
Provencal - $220,000
Sabine Parish $4.63M
Converse - $160,000
Fisher - $80,000
Florien - $220,000
Many - $990,000
Noble - $90,000
Pleasant Hill - $250,000
Robeline - $60,000
Zwolle - $710,000
Texas
Bowie $18 million
Cass $5.8 million
Marion $1.9 million
Harrison $12.9 million
Panola $4.4 million
Arkansas
Miller $8.3 million
Little River $2.3 million
Lafayette $1.2 million
Nevada $1.6 million
Columbia $4.5 million
Hempstead $4.1 million
Oklahoma
McCurtain $6.3 million