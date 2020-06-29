SHREVEPORT, La. - A group of Shreveport business leaders -- led by a local fast food franchise owner -- has dipped into their own pockets and will donate $100,000 to the Shreveport Police Department to purchase body cameras.
The donation will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Eleven Events Venue, 1529 Texas Avenue.
Roy Griggs, owner and operator of Griggs Enterprise McDonald's, is joined by a group of "concerned owners and leaders" in making the donation, according to a news release.
The donation is being made in "response to the cries of the citizens of Shreveport and the need for transparency and accountability," the release states, adding, "To continue the support of this endeavor, 45 Days of Action has been solicited to help in this grass root effort."