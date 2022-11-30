SHREVEPORT, La. - A business is stepping up offering to display the Holman family light show.
Owen Holman decided not to put up his elaborate Christmas light show this year because three neighbors complained about the amount of traffic it causes.
United Tile could be the perfect spot for holiday lights. It's located in an industrial area.
Sid Menard, who owns the business, said his wife saw the Facebook post and brought it to his attention. He said he sees both sides of the story. Logistically though, he says it could be a good idea to have the light show here.
“When we’re closed, there is no traffic here so it has no effect on any other businesses after dark if anyone wanted to use this as their show piece to show off the lighting we’d be glad to participate in that," said Menard.
Holman he said he will take a look around and consider it for next year.