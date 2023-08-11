SHREVEPORT, La.-- In the last four months, two people have been killed in downtown Shreveport. On Cinco De Mayo, chaos erupted as crowds poured onto the streets. With an increase of violent crime downtown, something had to be done.
Phoenix 2.0 owner Tim Huck says over the last couple of weekends he's noticed a change.
"Last weekend and the weekend before we've had about 20 to 25 police officers downtown," said Huck. "They get here fairly early and they get set up and they start patrolling and working immediately."
Before the club opens at 10 p.m., police are already there.
"They're checking IDs, they're running warrants, or they're actually making an arrest and they're doing a great job. I'm appreciative," Huck said.
Huck hopes having the increased manpower in the downtown area will be long-term. He says it's 100% necessary.
"It's definitely effective," said Huck. "You know, actually putting them where the people are, it has definitely controlled the crowds on the outside. Now the crowds still go inside the buildings but we're not having problems with the crowds in the buildings. All the problems are happening on the street."
Expect to see stepped-up patrols again this weekend.