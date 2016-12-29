Caddo Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting tonight that involved a local businessman, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just before 8 p.m., Robert Creamer was inside an apartment located behind his furniture business at 5189 Shreveport-Blanchard Highway when he heard a noise and dogs barking. Creamer told deputies that he armed himself and went to investigate. When he entered the garage area, Creamer said an unknown suspect fired at him, and he returned fire.
Creamer ran unsuccessfully against Steve Prator for the sheriff's job in 1999. He filed to run again in 2011 but withdrew before the election.
Creamer, who is 78, was hit in the hand. He was taken to Willis-Knighton North by Fire District #1.
The shooting remains under investigation.