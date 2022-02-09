MARSHALL, Tx.-- Business owners say they are still open even though some front entrances are blocked by construction. The construction is intended to beautify the streets of Marshall. Despite the work being done restaurant owners want customers to know they can still come on in.
Once Houston St. renovations are complete there will be new sidewalks, benches, and trees. In the meantime, restaurants like Miguel's Authentic Mexican Food are facing some challenges.
"I feel like I am in the pandemic again, it impacted 50% of sales, I am glad we have a back door to keep bringing customers in," said Miguel Lopez.
KTBS talked with leaders in charge of the project they tell us they are in constant communication with business owners. They tell us they are providing extra signage if needed. The project is expected to be done in the Spring. The plan is to go block by block revitalizing the downtown area.
Washington St. is already complete.