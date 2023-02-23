BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Chamber is hosting its premier hiring event Thursday along with sponsors City of Bossier City, Barksdale Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center, Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Goodwill Industries, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Elle Foundation. It's happening at the Bossier Civic Center at 620 Benton Road.
The event is open to veterans and spouses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open to the public beginning at noon.
There will be more than 100 vendors present. On-the-spot interviews and hiring is encouraged. The event is free. For a complete list of participating businesses, please visit bossierchamber.com/jobfair.