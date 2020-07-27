BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Treasury wants to keep you open for business, that's why the department set up Main Street Recovery.
$275 million will be set aside for Louisiana small businesses from Senate Bill 189, Act 311, according to the program website. Businesses can apply for up to $15,000. The State Legislature says $40 million must go to minority, veteran or women owned business within the first 60 days of the program.
The program starts Tuesday, July 28 and lasts until November 4th. Businesses that have not received any Federal Assistance will have a priority until August 17.
Eligibility requirements according to the program website are as follows:
- Were domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, 2020
- Suffered an interruption of business
- At least 50% owned by one or more Louisiana residents
- Filed Louisiana taxes in 2018 or 2019 or will file taxes in 2020
- Had no more than 50 full-time employees as of March 1, 2020
- Have customers or employees visit a physical location
- Are not part of a bigger business with more than 50 full-time workers
- Does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activity and does not directly lobby federal or state officials
- Does not derive income from passive investments without active participation in business operations
The grant must be used for the following reasons:
- Costs incurred to meet public health requirements include:
- Signage to create social distancing measures
- Cleaning or disinfecting areas due to COVID-19
- Equipment necessary for public health or to respond to changes in business environment, including but not limited to:
- Equipment to screen employees or customers to ensure they are not positive for COVID-19
- Equipment to track employees or customers who have tested positive for COVID-19
- Technology expenses to facilitate teleworking
- Rent for additional facilities or storage to allow for social distancing
- Facility renovation costs to promote social distancing (partitions, shields, etc.)
- Temporary structures to promote social distancing
- Business interruption costs
- Mortgage interest of a business
- Rent of existing business locations, equipment
- Lease costs of vehicles
- Employee Payroll, including employer payroll taxes, health and retirement benefits. For sole proprietors, and other persons whose compensation is derived from receiving a draw from the business, a deemed salary/wage will be allowed in an amount equal to the number of hours worked times the median hourly wage for all occupations in the State of Louisiana according to the most recent data published by the US. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Utilities
- Supplies
- Insurance
- Inventory that is unable to be sold (up to $1,000).
- Professional costs for filing Main street claims (not to exceed $500)
According to the website, "all costs must be reasonable and necessary, have a business purpose, be an incurred expense prior to filing the grant application (no future expenses can be claimed), and within the program period 3/1/2020-11/4/2020".
The following can not be used for the grant:
- Expenses associated with a personal residence, “home office expenses”.
- Lost Profits
- Meals and Entertainment costs
- Lobbying
- Donations, political or charitable
- Club membership dues
- Construction
- Legal settlements
- Damages that have been or will be covered by insurance
- Costs that have been or will be reimbursed by any other federal or state program
- Capital expenditures (more than $2,500) not COVID-19 related
- Vehicle Purchases
- Real Property purchases
- Mortgage principal payment
- Credit card payments that do not contain eligible expenses
- Other non-mortgage debt
If you are still unsure you can take an eligibility quiz here. For more information about how to apply click here or visit www.louisianamainstreet.com.