BLANCHARD, LA - After the Turkey is gone and Black Friday shopping is wrapped up, join the Blanchard Athletic Club for it's second annual Christmas Kick-Off Saturday, November 27.
Organizers say it's a great time and a wonderful opportunity to make Christmas memories with your family. All proceeds are used to support improvement projects on the fields and to the BAC facility.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday and costs $5 per vehicle.
The Festive event takes place at 300 North Front Street in Blanchard.
There will be plenty of activities, food, and fun for the whole family.
Tell your children to be on their best behavior because it's rumored Santa will take a break from his busy season to make an appearance.