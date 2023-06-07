SHREVEPORT, La. - A series of briefings are happening this week, re-introducing the expansion of Amtrak in northern Louisiana.
The first event is happening at 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Shreveport at the Government Plaza foyer on Travis Street. The second is at 4 p.m. in Ruston, near the Farmer's Market on Mississippi Avenue. A third briefing is happening Thursday in Monroe.
Amtrak and partners have been contemplating the idea for more than 20 years, but the passage of the infrastructure investment and jobs act in 2022 is giving NWLA the opportunity to believe in the potential expansion of Amtrak's long-distance service.
If funded, and if a sufficient business plan can prove a direct connection between the northeast corridor and areas in the south and west will be beneficial to Amtrak, the company will partner with the southern rail commission and others to fulfill the 20-year-old concept.
Amtrak has submitted applications for approximately $716 million in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding for 16 proposed projects around the country that would improve long distance reliability, reduce travel times, and expand service.
The long distance projects include the I-20 Crescent service extension from Mississippi through Louisiana to Texas.
“This investment from the infrastructure law will connect Louisiana’s I-20 corridor with Atlanta and Dallas. It strengthens north Louisiana cities by better integration into interstate commerce,” Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said.