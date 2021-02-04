Vivian Andrews, President of La Ve’ Consulting, is the 2021 International President/CEO of Women’s International Network of Utility Professionals, an organization committed to recognizing and developing women in the utility industry and allied fields.
The Shreveport, Louisiana, resident previously served as the organization’s Vice President and member of its international board.
Andrews brings over 45 years of experience in operations, finance and human resources to her role. Through La Ve’, Andrews has provided human resources consulting services for the past 10 years. Previously, she worked at American Electric Power for over 36 years, utilizing skills including communications, training, and regulatory compliance.
A member of WiNUP since 2007, Andrews previously chaired the organization’s ArkLaTex Chapter. She is currently chairing WiNUP’s 2022 International Conference Committee.
Andrews received her MBA from Louisiana Tech University. She has been married to husband, Winzer for 36 years and has four adult children.