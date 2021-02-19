SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex should be warming up a little on Friday, but your home might still see some cold weather problems. Home improvement expert and co-founder of Angie's List, Angie Hicks, joined KTBS 3 First News Friday for an exclusive interview about staying warm and trying to repair and prevent some of the issues you might have encountered during the storm.
Hicks says one of the best ways to stay warm and keep your heating bill down is to put towels next to doors and keep them closed, so the heat doesn't escape and let the draft seep in.
As for your pipes, Angie says if your pipes are in a cabinet, open it up so the pipes will be exposed to the heat in your home. Also wrap towels around your pipes so they will stay warm. The number one thing homeowners should know is where the water value shutoff is, Hicks said. Some plumbers prioritize their calls based on prior and returning customers, so it is good to build a relationship with key service providers for your home.
Once the snow and ice start to melt, Hicks says don't pile up the snow and ice against your home as it might cause problems with house in the future. She adds that keep your sidewalk and driveways clear when possible.