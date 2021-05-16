SHREVEPORT, La- While most events were shut down prohibiting public sales for artists during the pandemic, they were able to find a way to get their creativity out into the world. Many said they transitioned to online sales and used social media for exposure.
Local artists told KTBS that some of their success over 2020 came from those buying art during the pandemic to decorate their homes.
One artist, Christena Francis of Perfection 37, sold jewelry. Francis said she was able to teach classes online to those wanting to learn the skill.
"It helped my creativity," said Francis. "It helped me come up with new ideas."
Another artist, Lorrie Drennan, said sales did not stop for her during the pandemic.
"I would get a commission here and there," said Drennan. "I got enough along the way to hold me over. And the extra time I had allowed me to experiment." Drennan said experimenting with art and different mediums wouldn't have happened pre-pandemic. Normally she would have been out at shows selling art.
A third artist KTBS spoke with, Sarah-Katherine Semon, said she was able to work only on her art during the pandemic because her sales did so well.
"The few months after the quarantine started, I decided to leave my job and do this, and it really was great because when quarantine happened, I turned to social media to see what everyone else was doing and they were able to see my art." said Semon.
According to the Associated Press, art searches and sales were up during the pandemic.
Online art marketplace, Etsy, confirmed the trend to AP. The numbers below compare searches from March to December 2020 to the same nine months in 2019:
• A 95% increase in searches for wall art
• An 80% increase in searches for stained glass window or wall hangings
• A 46% increase in searches for sculptures
According to AP: Adobe Analytics tracks purchases online, and those numbers are even more dramatic: average daily sales of “art goods,” (which includes sculptures, artwork, and frames) increased 134% between the pre-COVID months and Fall 2020. Comparing September and October 2019 to the same two months in 2020: average online daily sales increased 109%. Adobe’s analysis of e-commerce sales includes 80 of the 100 largest online retailers in the U.S.
Local artists told KTBS business is looking good and people are more conscious to shop local now compared to before the pandemic.