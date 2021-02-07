SHREVEPORT, La- A Super Bowl during the pandemic means more hungry people watching from home.
"I've noticed an increase in the amount of sales. Instead of one or two pizzas, people are ordering eight, 10, 15 pizzas," said Brittani Shabazz. Brittani and her husband are the co-owners of Pop N Pizza. She said about 300 pizzas were made in just a few hours. That is double the amount of pizzas for a normal Sunday for the restaurant.
At Johnny's Pizza House, management also saw larger orders and more customers in general.
"Probably 15% to 20% more business," said manager at Johnny's Pizza House, Nick Pennington. He attributes the business to the pandemic.
"The type of business we've seen today would be more akin to if Saints were in the Super Bowl, you know, a local team that people care about," said Pennington. "Being the Chiefs and the Bucks, I didn't expect these kinds of numbers."
Most restaurants are linked to delivery drivers from companies like Door Dash. Billy Target is a employee for Door Dash and decided to clock in for the big day.
"I got 15 done so far, it’s been going pretty steady," said Target.
That was almost four hours into his shift. He said the order types have been pretty consistent when it came to what customers were purchasing.
"Nobody really wants anything else, they just want their wings and pizza."
For Target and delivery services, it didn't matter what happened on the grid iron. It was a win for them.
"My team didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but at least we can cash in on it," said Shabazz. "Especially having employees and stuff you know, you look for good days like this to make up for the days where it was kind of slow."
"To the winning team, good work, and I hope people are still hungry today because I got them," said Target.