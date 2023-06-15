SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for a job, AutoZone will be hosting a drive-up hiring event in Shreveport on Thursday. It's happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the AutoZone location on Millicent Way.
Those 16 years and up are welcome to drive-up or walk-in and interview with one of AutoZone's representatives.
The company will be making same day job offers. It is looking to fill between 20 to 25 positions. Those positions include sales and customer service reps, delivery drivers, and retail management positions.