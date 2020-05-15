SHREVEPORT, La. - For some businesses, 25% occupancy might mean 10 to 15 people. But for others, such as casinos, there could be close to 1,000 people flocking to one location.
That math isn't sitting well for pub owner Chase Boytim, who owns Fatty Arbuckle's off Clyde Fant Parkway.
Boytim doesn't believe the guidelines are consistent. He doesn't believe the state is giving businesses like his any options to make money. Besides not being allowed to open at 25% occupancy, he can't offer patio service or to-go drinks either.
"Right now, we have no access to making any income," said Boytim. If this continues into June, he says he'll be out around $100,000 in sales.
"My big worry is, if opening back up sets us further back and we have a second wave, how long can we stay closed? We can't stay closed five to six months. It's already been two. If this keeps setting us back, I don't know what bars will survive," said Boytim.
The bar owner has taken his concerns to local state representative Thomas Pressly and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. He plans to keep fighting until businesses like his can re-open at some capacity.
Bars with LDH food permits can reopen.