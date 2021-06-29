BOSSIER CITY, La. — Bass Pro Shops is looking for dozens of new team members and offering a major cash incentive for candidates acting quickly. The outdoor retailer is offering a $750 sign-on bonus for new “Outfitters” hired by July 1.
New hires will receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days. Team members also receive:
- Merchandise discounts up to 45% off
- Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
- Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members
Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms.
Friendly individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply at www.basspro.com/careers and select the Bossier City location at 100 Bass Pro Dr. Contact Bass Pro Shops Bossier City at 318-549-8800 with questions.
To be eligible for the sign-on bonus, Outfitters must remain in good standing and meet minimum hour requirements. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.