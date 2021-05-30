SHREVEPORT, La- The Better Business Bureau serving the ArkLaTex was recently targeted via e-mail by a person pretending to be the local president at the BBB, Tim Shane. The email asked them to buy gift cards along with specifics. The employees there are familiar with these tactics and caught on. However, some people may not. The scammer used a email spoofing tactic that sent the e-mail using Tim Shane's name and his email address. To top it off, his signature was used.
"We're usually the ones that are out there educating and informing the public," said Shane. Shane spoke with KTBS about this incident to make others aware about another way they could be targeted.
His employee, who is a Market Place Investigator at the BBB in Shreveport saw the e-mail.
"Just asked if he could if we could grab him some gift cards as soon as possible because he needed to send them out as gifts," said Tammy Stone. Stone said they conversated with the scammer to get more information to submit it to the BBB Scam Tracker. That way, other's can have a heads up before something like this happened to them. Stone explained, with spoofing, while the e-mail is displayed to be someone you may know. It is actually coming from another e-mail that may be completely unfamiliar. There are ways to find where the e-mail comes from or to see if it not authenticated.
For Microsoft Outlook: According to Microsoft if you see a question mark in the sender image it means Microsoft could not identify the sender using their e-mail authentication system. They note, that it doesn't confirm that it is malicious every time, but you should be cautious.
For any other email host, you can google: How to check for spoofed emails with + Your email provider.
In the end, the BBB advises anyone targeted with this tactic to ask the person who it came from in person to confirm it was them.
"It's an extra layer that they've been able to spoof and so it looks pretty legit," said Shane.
"Just don't don't believe everything you see, even emails, text messages, internet," said Stone.
