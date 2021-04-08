NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center, (BDJ Center) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit in the west Natchitoches community that provides young adults with a path out of poverty through the Legacy Youth Workforce Development program. The LYWD Program is for young people ages 17-24 who are out of work and out of school. Student applications are available at 400 MLK, Monday – Friday 8AM -4PM. Learn more at www.bdjcenter.org.
AmeriCorps VISTAs receive a daily stipend, an end of service stipend or education award to use for school or student loans, and childcare and medical benefits for full time positions where eligible.
The AmeriCorps VISTA positions available at the BDJ Center are:
1 Full time position – Volunteer Coordinator Vista (full time 1 year assignment)
Will continue developing the BDJ Center’s Volunteer program
4 Summer Positions – Community Engagement Summer Associates (8 weeks 6/7 – 8/1)
There are 2 categories for the Summer Associates:
1. Coordinate a summer youth camp for ages 8-12
2. Implement a grocery delivery system for elderly & physically challenged individuals
Details on both positions can be found at https://my.americorps.gov/mp/listing/publicRequestSearch.do;jsessionid=4KjePF81-wusjXybwj85azv0AU-s58bxQipTxFWFOhIaiUGyMJHE!1529950213
On the advanced search panel enter Legacy Youth Workforce Development, then select AmeriCorps Vista under program type, and Louisiana under state then click Search at the bottom.
Contact the BDJ Center at (318) 460-7460 Monday – Friday, 8AM – 4PM for any assistance. Or send question to info@bdjcenter.org.